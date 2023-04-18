Russia, Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich remains in prison: confirmed arrest for espionage

He showed up in the classroom Moscow court inside a glass cage. And he appeared calm. But the Cut dismissed the defense’s appeal against his arrest for espionage. US journalist Evan Gershkovich of the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), arrested in Yekaterinburgthe fourth largest city in the Russia, on March 29, he remains in prison. According to Russian prosecutors, the reporter tried to obtain classified information about a Russian arms factory. Gershkovichhis employer and the Government of the United States they deny that he is involved in espionage and are calling for his release. If convicted, the 31-year-old reporter – who is the first correspondent Usa since the time of Cold War to be detained in Russia on this charge – he faces up to 20 years in prison.

“We will continue to help him and ask for consular access – said the US ambassador Lynn Tracy after confirmation of arrest -. The allegations are unfounded. We continue to demand that Russia release him and Paul Whelan“, ex marine americano nato in Canada with US, British, Irish and Canadian citizenship who in 2020 was convicted of espionage to 16 years’ imprisonment. “It was hard for me to see how an innocent journalist was kept in such conditions. Yesterday, for the first time, I was allowed to see him in the pre-trial detention center, he is healthy and resisting, despite the circumstances ”. Maria Korchagina, one of the lawyers of Gershkovich, said the reporter retained his “fighting spirit. Yes it is training – he added – and he knows that people are supporting him“.

Gershkovich is being held in the prison Lefortovo Of Mosca, dating back to the Tsarist era and a terrifying symbol of repression since Soviet times. The United States they lobbied Mosca to grant consular access to Gershkovich and on Monday the US ambassador Lynne Tracy she stated that she visited him in prison for the first time since her arrest. Tracy stated on Twitter that she “is in good health and remains strong,” reiterating her call for her immediate release. President Joe Biden talked to the parents of Greshkovich last week and again condemned his detention: “We are clarifying that it is totally illegal what is happening and we have stated it,” he said. The US government last week said the man was “wrongfully detained,” a designation that implies that a particular State Department office takes the lead in seeking his release. Journalists e supporters present in court saw him for the first time in weeks: the Financial Times wrote that i reporter they were “allowed to take pictures and videos of Evanbut don’t talk to him. And he can’t answer either.”