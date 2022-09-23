Listen to the audio version of the article

The word “mobilization”, which Vladimir Putin had wanted to avoid to the last, suddenly brought the war in Ukraine closer to the everyday life of the Russians. Nobody believes that the risk of finding themselves fighting at the front concerns only the 300,000 reservists cited by the Russian president, with combat experience or in any case with skills in the use of weapons. If the losses, people ask, are those admitted by the authorities – fewer than 6 thousand men – why is there so much need for new forces …