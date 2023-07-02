Title: Developments in Russia-Ukraine: Russia Voices Concerns Over Deployment of Nuclear Weapons to Poland as Spanish Prime Minister Visits Ukraine

Date: July 2, 2023

China News Agency, Beijing: In a recent report by the TASS news agency, Medvedev, vice chairman of the Russian Federation Security Council, expressed concerns over plans to deploy nuclear weapons to Poland, stating that such action would bring about dangerous consequences. Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez visited Ukraine on July 1st and held a crucial meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev.

According to the TASS report, Medvedev emphasized that the deployment of nuclear weapons in Poland would heighten the risk of their potential use, leading to increased tensions in the region. These comments come as Poland, in response to Russia’s deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus, expressed its willingness to participate in NATO’s “nuclear sharing” program and called for broader integration of NATO members into the initiative.

“Nuclear sharing” is a policy developed by NATO during the Cold War, involving the deployment of nuclear weapons by the United States in countries such as Germany and Belgium. CNN reported that during the meeting between Sanchez and Zelensky, the Spanish Prime Minister announced Spain’s commitment to providing military assistance to Ukraine. Sanchez stated that Spain would deliver four “Leopard 2” main battle tanks, armored personnel carriers, and a field hospital. Previously, Spain had promised a total of 10 “Leopard 2” tanks, with six already delivered. Additionally, Sanchez pledged a financial aid package of 55 million euros to support Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts.

The Ukrainian state news agency reported that Zelensky and Sanchez discussed various topics including Ukraine’s potential accession to the European Union, preparations for the upcoming NATO summit, security guarantees, a peace plan for Ukraine, and increased pressure on Russia for sanctions.

In a potentially alarming disclosure, Zelensky warned on July 1st that Ukraine’s Zaporozhye nuclear power plant still faced a “serious threat.” He claimed that Russia was “technically prepared” to orchestrate a partial explosion at the nuclear facility, citing information from Ukraine’s intelligence agency. However, no further details were provided.

Reuters reported Russia’s denial of any plans to attack or sabotage the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, dismissing the assertions made by Uzbekistan as “ridiculous.” The two nations have exchanged accusations regarding shelling near the site.

The Ukrainian National News Agency confirmed that Zelensky would impose sanctions on more than 190 individuals and 291 legal entities, including the Georgian Airlines, which operates flights to Russia. Zelensky also urged the European Union to closely monitor Russia’s evasion of sanctions and impose restrictions on the Russian nuclear industry during the next 12 rounds of sanctions.

As tensions persist between Russia and Ukraine, Medvedev’s concerns regarding the deployment of nuclear weapons, coupled with Spain’s military assistance, further underscore the delicate situation in the region. The international community closely watches these developments, hoping for a peaceful resolution and stability in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

