On Wednesday, Kyiv announced that it shot down a swarm of drones that attacked the Ukrainian capital this morning. At the same time, Washington revealed that it was making final touches to deliver Patriot missiles to Ukraine. Russia, in turn, has warned the United States of the consequences of its allegedly provocative move to supply Ukraine with the missile system.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainian air defenses shot down all drones that struck the capital Kyiv on Wednesday morning. He called on citizens to be aware and vigilant and to take all air raid alerts seriously.

Zelensky praised the effectiveness of Ukraine’s air defense system and confirmed that it shot down 13 Iranian-made Shahid drones.

“Terrorists have launched attacks using 13 ‘Shahids’ since the morning,” he said in a video, referring to the downed drone. He also said, “Based on preliminary information, our air defense system shot down all 13 drones.”

He also noted, “I’m proud of it,” and reminded residents to be vigilant when sirens sounded, as happened before the drone arrived on Wednesday morning.

On the other hand, military authorities in the city of Kyiv announced that air defenses shot down an explosive drone during the latest Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital.

It also said wreckage from one of the planes damaged two administrative buildings in the central Shevchenkov district of the capital.

Oleksiy Kuleba, the head of Kyiv’s military administration, called on citizens to stay in shelters while the danger persisted, accusing Russia of continuing what he called energy terrorism.

“Patriot” missile

Meanwhile, U.S. officials said Washington was finalizing plans to supply Ukraine with Patriot anti-aircraft missiles.

They also said Washington may announce that the missiles will be shipped to Ukraine this week, but Ukrainians will be trained on how to use them at a U.S. military base in Germany.

They explained that the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) missile delivery plan still needs to be approved by the Secretary of Defense before it is sent to President Biden for his signature.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said he could not confirm reports that the system would be provided to Ukraine in the next aid package.

russian warning

In response to the U.S. statement, Kremlin officials said that if the Patriot systems were delivered to Kyiv, they would certainly be a legitimate target for the Russian armed forces.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s National Security Council, said that if NATO supplied what he said were fanatics in Kyiv with Patriot systems with elements of the coalition forces, those systems would immediately become a legitimate target for Russian forces.

The Russian embassy in Washington said that if the US shipped the system to Kyiv, it would be an act of provocation that could lead to unpredictable consequences.

The embassy also said that “even without Patriot missiles, the United States is getting deeper and deeper into conflicts in the post-Soviet republics,” according to Russian news agency TASS.

The news agency believes that “Washington’s move not only caused great damage to Russia-US relations, but also brought additional risks to global security.”

With the announcement of this statement by the United States, the importance and effectiveness of the system and the extent of its possible influence on the course of the Russian-Ukrainian war have once again sparked discussions.

christmas truce

On the other hand, the Kremlin ruled out the possibility of any truce in Ukraine, which is currently being discussed between Christmas and New Year, announced on Wednesday.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media: “No proposal has been submitted by either party, the issue is not on the agenda.”

On the other hand, on Wednesday, the 14th, the President of Ukraine announced the release of 64 Ukrainians and 1 American. This is the latest prisoner exchange between Kyiv and Moscow.