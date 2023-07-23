Home » Russia, what is behind the arrest of Girkin: “Change the power around Putin”
The arrest of former separatist commander in Ukraine and nationalist military blogger Igor Girkin, a critic of the Russian leadership, is no accident. The man appeared in a Moscow court. Also known as Igor Strelkov, he helped Russia annex Crimea in 2014 and then organized pro-Russian militias in eastern Ukraine. Earlier this year he said he intended to enter politics, becoming increasingly critical of President Vladimir Putin. Particularly since the beginning of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, Igor Girkin regularly published messages critical of the Russian general staff on his Telegram account which has more than 875,000 followers. According to preliminary information, the man is accused of extremism. A case of dissent that seems to be a signal for many other Russian “hawks”. This was stated by the American think tank Institute for the study of war in a report on Twitter,

The arrest of the “ardent ultranationalist Igor Girkin on July 21 could be the public manifestation of a shift in the balance of power between the factions” in Russia, ISW analysts explain. The detention “follows other criminal charges against ultranationalists with past ties to Russia’s security services,” the FSB, “and indicates that unknown Russian officials may be targeting prominent ultranationalists who regularly reveal inside information about the Kremlin.” Girkin-Strelkov had served in the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) which still could defend him. But Putim’s signal, at least according to Isw, is now clear.

