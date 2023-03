FLY – A poisoning from potassium dichromate would be the cause of the serious symptoms complained of by the former opposition candidate for the Moscow municipal elections Elvira Vikhareva. The first symptoms appeared in early December: abdominal pain, increased heart rate, numbness, convulsions and fainting. The exams conducted at the end of December, released today by the Telegram channel Sotaconfirmed strong concentrations of the toxic substance.