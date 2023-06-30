«Russia wins 5-0? Milan also won 3-0 over Liverpool and we know how it ended…”- Corriere TV

The answer of the Ukrainian foreign minister to the journalist during “Otto e mezzo” on La7

The Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, guest of Lilli Gruber at “Otto e Mezzo” on La7. The head of the Kiev diplomacy talks with Lucio Caracciolo and Marco Travaglio. The journalist of “Il Fatto Quotidiano” points out to him: «The football metaphor is perfect. If, after a year and a half of playing on the pitch, one team concedes 5 goals from the other, as you did with the occupation of Crimea and four of your regions, and your counter-offensives have touched the posts several times without hitting them never… It’s a problem that arises against your allies, who claim that you won’t be able to equalize those 5 goals, let alone score the sixth».

And Kuleba also entrusts his answer to a football memory and metaphor: «I remember a very fascinating Champions League final. After the first half Milan won 3-0 over Liverpool: Milan dominated far and wide on the pitch, they controlled the field. I’m sure I don’t have to remember how that match ended…”

