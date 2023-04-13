The murder a St.Pietroburgo of the pro-government war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky (real name Maxim Fomin), of which the Russian authorities have accused a certain Daria Trepova, could not but remind the Russians of an irony of history. Not far from the cafe where Trepova delivered the bomb to Tatarskyin 1878 the famous revolutionary Vera Zasulič made an attempt on the mayor of St. Petersburg, the general Fyodor Trepov, wounding him with a revolver. As the Russian political scientist wrote Vladimir Pastukhov, “Russian history goes into a loop. The legalization of Russian terrorism began exactly 145 years ago with Zasulich’s assassination attempt on General Trepov. Now the new ‘revolutionary’ Trepova has killed the war correspondent Fomin. They all come alive ghosts“.

Revolutionary terrorism – Also Alexander Activeresearcher of the cultural history of Russia, considers the revolutionary terrorism Russian of the late 19th and early 20th centuries as the closest historical analogy. Then the radical political movements fighting for the freedom of farmers and for i rights of the people have systematically used the violence against representatives of the tsarist government for almost half a century trying to bring about a social revolution in the Russian Empire. “The public sphere was closed to the expression of the opposition and discontent grew for years, decades, generations – Etkind tells Ilfattoquotidiano.it – And this led to an explosion of internal violence.

The era of revolutionary terrorism began with an assassination attempt on the emperor Alessandro II in 1866. Several failed assassination attempts and one successful one followed: the emperor died as a result of a terrorist act organized by the secret revolutionary squad People’s will (Will/Freedom of the people). Its participants hoped, with the help of terrorism, to promote political changes and even attempted to kill the successor Alessandro III. But political terror in Russia, albeit individual, was enormous in scope: not only the tsars were killed, but also policemen, prosecutors, governors. For example, Shut uppassionate about populist ideas, decided to take revenge on the conservative mayor Trepov due to the fact that the latter ordered to caning a student that he hadn’t removed his hat to him, despite the fact that the country had already banned them corporal punishment.

“It was precisely revolutionary terrorism, that is, terrorism which had as its objective the approach of a Revolution. Under the influence of these targeted killings, the system should have gone into one state of chaos“, spiega la politologia russa Ekaterina Shulman in its broadcast on the German channel Bild. However, in the end, this mess turned into a good old one turn of the screw and in the fight against the internal enemy. Just like today, to discover the clandestine cells of terrorists, the police in the Russian Empire began to infiltrate us agents and to organize provocations which, however, went out of control. Mutual vengeance fueled violence within the country which, in turn, led to the erosion of the state’s monopoly on legal violence.

Furthermore, i policemen they took advantage of the situation to eliminate their colleagues, for example, to get a promotion. There was a kind of fusion between the revolutionaries and law enforcement. “Individual terrorism did not destabilize the tsarist administration,” he believes Shulman“but brought that same administration to the corruptionwhich began to act with illegal methods e illegal immigrants, merging with those who had to fight. This has led to a situation where the law does not apply to anyone, in which the Russia fell at the beginning of 20th century“. “The actions of the police they became more and more like them terrorists themselves“, he claims active. “But if this mechanism continues without leading to a Revolution (because that’s the only way it can end), then it takes on these horrendous hybrid forms that I believe are hanging even today.”

A threat to the regime – Today, second activethe situation in Russia it is getting worse every day, and domestic terrorism is a manifestation of it. It would have the potential to undermine the regime from within and sow doubt in the ranks of supporters of the Kremlinsince the terrorist attacks within the country they are one of the few phenomena that cause discontent and criticism in the circles of propagandists and “patriots”. “This is a threat to the regimewithout a doubt,” he believes active. The explosion on the bridge of Crimeathe events that occurred at Bryanskthe murder of Daria Dugina e Vladlen Tatarskyarson of recruitment offices and explosions on railway tracks: all these episodes highlight the incompetence of the current government, unable prevent them e anticiparli, not only at the front but also inside Russia.

“Domestic violence is likely to increase,” says the historian. “Both those who don’t want war and those who would like a tougher and more ruthless Russian offensive. The people not authority they will gradually panic and make more and more new mistakes.”

Another important consequence of the terrorist attacks interior it is the feeling that the war is turning out to be a boomerang in Russia: by now the echoes of the distant “special operation” even reach St.Pietroburgo. The population, whose economic situation is already deteriorating, also risks losing the sense of security. “In cases like this, it’s all about the dynamics: will they happen more frequently and with more prominent figures – or will it remain an isolated case?” explains active. He himself considers the most likely scenario a wave of internal terrorism: “People who have gained experience of combat traumatic they are coming back Russian capitals. The government is evidently becoming less competent and increasingly nervous. The availability of wartime weapons is increasing day by day. All this increases the danger of domestic terrorism which, sooner or later one way or another, will lead to civil war and al regime change”.

The Great Purges – Who was behind the murder of Tatarsky it will become clear over time, but for now it seems that literally everyone can benefit from it. THE Ukrainian provocateurs they can profit from the elimination of a prominent propagandist. The opposition, on the other hand, has a new argument to wake up the Russians, while i turbo patriots they have the moral right to call once again for more radical warfare and internal purges. Thus, despite the fact that nearly 30 Russian anti-war movements have denied the organization of this assassination and condemned terrorism as a method of political struggle, the channels Patriotic telegrams they promote the version that the bombing a Tatarsky it was the work of armed clandestinity. Wagner’s boss too Yevgeny Prigozhin he said that, from his point of view, a “group of radicals” was operating here, which has nothing to do with either the Russian or Ukrainian governments. Just a new one People’s will.

Meanwhile, the Russian authorities have officially announced that the assassination was organized by the Ukrainian special services together with the Anti-Corruption Foundation of Alexei Navalny. “Even Russian revolutionaries of the late 19th and early 20th centuries were continually suspected of being supported, provoked or paid from abroad,” he says active. Even during the Soviet period, the opposition and random people were often accused of terrorist activities on the instructions of foreign intelligence services. But most importantly, just like then, the authorities are likely to use the incident with Tatarsky as a pretext to further tighten the repression against the “enemies of the people”.

The fact is that whatever the reasons were terrorists politicians, Russian history has repeatedly shown that, as a rule, they lead to directly opposite consequences. For example, the assassination of Alessandro II by the revolutionaries of People’s will has caused a setback liberal reforms and the reduction of freedom of speech. Allies of the Bolsheviks who in 1918 killed the German ambassador wanted to provoke a rupture of the “unjust” peace treaty with the Germania; instead the Bolsheviks not only kept the peace with i tedeschi, but also repressed the former allies, definitively establishing a one-party dictatorship. Since then the violence has increasingly concentrated in the hands of the new Soviet government, and this has led to far more devastating consequences than individual revolutionary terrorism.

“After the clandestine violence sparked a series of revolutions and a civil war, it turned into state terror of unprecedented duration and cruelty,” he says active. “A result that was obviously not the intention of those who promoted it. They had completely different plans, they were idealists, defended the peasant community, justice, the Russian people”. The same Vera Zasulič he categorically did not accept the Bolshevik coup and almost immediately condemned terror as a method of political struggle.

But in 1934, still a St.Pietroburgo a high-ranking Communist Party leader was killed, Sergei Kirov. The motives for the murder remained unclear, but for Stalin what happened seemed to be proof of the discontent that had matured in the party and in the country. It was just after the assassination of Kirov that the Bolsheviks launched the Great purgesor the Great Terror, a notorious wave of Stalinist repressions, when in the period from 1936 to 1938 more than 1.5 million people were sentenced, of which about 700 thousand were shot.

Il Great Terror, which crushed the remnants of the political opposition and hundreds of thousands of innocent people, became possible precisely under the pretext of fighting the “enemies of the people” and “counter-revolutionary bloodsuckers”. Today, as he writes Vladimir Pastukhov“there is a huge temptation to use the assassination of Tatarsky as a pretext for a sharp escalation of pressure on the opposition and to switch to physical reprisals against it (and here the hands itched for a long time). Who killed him, who ordered it, all this loses all meaning because the very fact of the assassination will always be interpreted by the authorities in the right way“.

Propagandists e officialsincluding the current mayor of St.Pietroburgo, have already threatened the abstract underground anti-war organization with ruthless reprisals. “A regime must be activated zero tolerance for bloodsuckers inside Russia,” he asks, for example, Yegor Kholmogorovconservative activist and contributor to Russia Today. Against the backdrop of these threats, the project Kovcheg (The Ark) launched by Russian Anti-War Committee to help emigrants who have left the Russia due to the risk of persecution, he issued a warning to the Russians: “The explosion in St. Petersburg will most likely serve to broaden the circle of the persecuted“. The project invites those who have donated money to the FBKparticipated in protests, wrote anti-war posts on social networks or in any other way drew the attention of the police to their civic position, to “think about whether it is safe to stay in Russia”.