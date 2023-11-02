Russia Withdraws from Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty in Response to US Non-Ratification

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a new law withdrawing Russia’s ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), a global agreement that bans nuclear weapons testing. The law, which was previously approved by the Russian Parliament, will come into force on the date of its official publication.

This move is considered a response to the United States‘ failure to ratify the treaty. Although the United States signed the CTBT in 1996, it has never ratified it, although it has complied with its provisions.

It’s worth noting that Russia had already suspended its participation in another nuclear treaty, the New START Nuclear Weapons Reduction Treaty, in February 2023, without fully withdrawing from it. Under the New START treaty, both the United States and Russia are allowed to conduct inspections of each other’s weapons sites. However, inspections have been halted since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the suspension, the New START treaty remains theoretically in force after an agreement between Moscow and Washington extended it until February 4, 2026. However, US officials have accused Russia of refusing inspections of its nuclear facilities, which they argue is a violation of the treaty. The US State Department spokesperson stated in January that Russia’s refusal “prevents the United States from exercising important rights under the treaty and threatens the viability of Russian-American nuclear arms control.”

This latest move by Russia to withdraw from the CTBT adds to the growing tension between Russia and the United States in the field of international nuclear treaties. The future of arms control agreements between the two nations remains uncertain.

