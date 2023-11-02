Home » Russia Withdraws from Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty in Response to US Non-Ratification
World

Russia Withdraws from Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty in Response to US Non-Ratification

by admin
Russia Withdraws from Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty in Response to US Non-Ratification

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a new law withdrawing Russia’s ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), a global agreement that bans nuclear weapons testing. The law, which was previously approved by the Russian Parliament, will come into force on the date of its official publication.

This move is considered a response to the United States‘ failure to ratify the treaty. Although the United States signed the CTBT in 1996, it has never ratified it, although it has complied with its provisions.

It’s worth noting that Russia had already suspended its participation in another nuclear treaty, the New START Nuclear Weapons Reduction Treaty, in February 2023, without fully withdrawing from it. Under the New START treaty, both the United States and Russia are allowed to conduct inspections of each other’s weapons sites. However, inspections have been halted since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the suspension, the New START treaty remains theoretically in force after an agreement between Moscow and Washington extended it until February 4, 2026. However, US officials have accused Russia of refusing inspections of its nuclear facilities, which they argue is a violation of the treaty. The US State Department spokesperson stated in January that Russia’s refusal “prevents the United States from exercising important rights under the treaty and threatens the viability of Russian-American nuclear arms control.”

This latest move by Russia to withdraw from the CTBT adds to the growing tension between Russia and the United States in the field of international nuclear treaties. The future of arms control agreements between the two nations remains uncertain.

See also  Powerless in the face of the Russian invasion, Westerners think about the future - Pierre Haski

The content above has been prepared using the provided information and is ready to be published.

You may also like

a look at the Pixel Green colorway

Tinos, the sapphire of the Cyclades – From...

Latin American Presidents at APEP Summit in Washington...

breaking latest news The Chords + Paniks in...

An Albanian woman came to the Serbian village...

Russia Withdraws from Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty...

In defense of the freedom to speak out...

French President Macron’s Visit to Central Asia: Focusing...

in a video the plans implemented on 7...

Biden Supports Humanitarian ‘Pause’ in Gaza Conflict Following...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy