After Russia announced an indefinite suspension of the Ukrainian grain shipment agreement, on October 31, the prices of wheat and corn rose sharply.

The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 6.1% on Monday (Oct. 31), after hitting a high of $8.93 a bushel during the session on the back of Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea accord.

Meanwhile, corn futures also rose 2.4%. Soybean futures rose 0.6%.

On Saturday, Russia announced an indefinite suspension of a previously agreed food export deal between the two countries, citing the attack on its Black Sea fleet by Ukraine.

Analysts believe that Russia’s withdrawal from the grain transport agreement may hit countries that rely on grain imports and deepen the global food crisis. And for poor countries already mired in extreme hunger, the consequences could be “catastrophic”.

“Russia’s decision to suspend the black sea volume agreement has a direct and detrimental impact on global food security.”

The United States hopes that Russia will resume the implementation of the grain shipment agreement as soon as possible, and urges all parties to comply with the agreement in the next few months to ensure Ukraine’s food security exports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Ukraine would not suspend food exports because Russia unilaterally tore up the agreement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky: “On the Ukrainian side, we continue to implement the food agreement because we know what we are offering the world, we are providing stability to the food market.”

But grain traders remain concerned that hundreds of thousands of tonnes of wheat destined for Africa and the Middle East are now at risk.

