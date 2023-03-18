Russia: Failure to participate in the investigation of the “Beixi” pipeline explosion will make the results lack objectivity
According to Russian media reports on the 17th local time, Russian Presidential Assistant Yuri Ushakov recently stated that Denmark refused to allow Russia to participate in the investigation of the “North Stream” natural gas pipeline explosion. Such an approach would make the investigation lack the objectivity it deserves. sex.
Recently, the Danish Foreign Minister stated that Russia will not be allowed to participate in the investigation of the explosion of the “North Stream” natural gas pipeline. In this regard, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zakharova stated on the 16th that the refusal of Russia’s participation in the investigation has turned the investigation into a scam, but the truth cannot be covered up.
