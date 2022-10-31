The former world chess champion Anatoly Karpov, who is in intensive care in a Moscow health facility, was the victim of a “domestic accident”. To say it is the press service of the party United Russiaof which Karpov is a deputy.

“According to the information we have, the deputy of the State Duma Anatoly Karpov was taken to one of the clinics in the capital due to an injury. He is receiving all necessary medical treatment. The injury is of a domestic nature. We are in constant contact. with the parliamentarian’s relatives “, reads the press release released by the agency Tass.

Karpov, 71, according to Russian Telegram channels was found unconscious early this morning near the building of the State Duma, the Russian Parliament. According to Andrei Kovalev, president of the Russian Movement of Entrepreneurs, Karpov is in intensive care due to an attack by strangers and has entered an artificial coma. In an interview with the agency Tass Karpov’s assistant, Albert Stepanyan, however, denied this news. In some of the posts on Telegram we read that Karpov was drunk.