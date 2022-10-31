Home World Russia, yellow on the deputy and chess champion Karpov: he is in hospital in intensive care
World

Russia, yellow on the deputy and chess champion Karpov: he is in hospital in intensive care

by admin
Russia, yellow on the deputy and chess champion Karpov: he is in hospital in intensive care

The former world chess champion Anatoly Karpov, who is in intensive care in a Moscow health facility, was the victim of a “domestic accident”. To say it is the press service of the party United Russiaof which Karpov is a deputy.

“According to the information we have, the deputy of the State Duma Anatoly Karpov was taken to one of the clinics in the capital due to an injury. He is receiving all necessary medical treatment. The injury is of a domestic nature. We are in constant contact. with the parliamentarian’s relatives “, reads the press release released by the agency Tass.

Moscow, in Lubyanka Square the challenge to the Kremlin with the names of Stalin’s victims

Karpov, 71, according to Russian Telegram channels was found unconscious early this morning near the building of the State Duma, the Russian Parliament. According to Andrei Kovalev, president of the Russian Movement of Entrepreneurs, Karpov is in intensive care due to an attack by strangers and has entered an artificial coma. In an interview with the agency Tass Karpov’s assistant, Albert Stepanyan, however, denied this news. In some of the posts on Telegram we read that Karpov was drunk.

See also  Azovstal Steel Plant in Mariupol: "Two months of darkness and fear. There was no air"

You may also like

Musk clears the Twitter board, now he is...

Russia: the chess king Karpov in intensive care....

Latin America, all power to the left: Lula...

A British commission of inquiry will review Boris...

China launched the latest module to complete the...

Changsha’s trade with Africa welcomes a “blowout”, and...

Shanghai Disney suddenly closes for Covid, visitors blocked:...

More than a thousand people on trial in...

Brazil, the night of liberation: among the thousands...

Twitter: Musk is working on cuts, towards a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy