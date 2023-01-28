NEW YORK – “On one of the Secretary of Justice’s trips to Europe William Barr and the attorney John DurhamAccording to sources familiar with the matter, Italian officials – while denying any role in initiating the Russia investigation – had unexpectedly offered a potentially explosive tip linking Trump to some suspected financial crimes”. By publishing this sensational news, the New York Times reopens the case of the two visits made to Rome by the American Attorney General in August and September 2019.