Russian about life in Serbia | Info

A young man from Russia has almost come to live in Serbia, and in his videos he describes the differences between life there and here.

A young man named Nikita moved from St. Petersburg to Belgrade nine months ago, and on his TikTok he records videos about his life in Serbia. In the videos, he talks about how he really likes Serbia, but that he is still getting used to it. He said that he was the first in our country to learn the side dishes for a burger, and in one of the videos he explained the differences he noticed between Serbs and Russians.

“I was in a pub and I wanted to drink a beer. I asked for a plastic glass, but they told me that they only had glass ones. I realized that in Serbia, in principle, they don’t like to do anything in a hurry, while in Russia there are places with signs ‘to go’ literally on every corner where you drink coffee and eat quickly. Nobody is in a hurry in Serbia“, said Nikita. In one of the recordings, he commented on driving public transport in Serbia, so he filmed the validators who were standing at the entrance to the buses until almost.

Nikita said: “One very strange thing about their transportation is that this exists, but no one sends cards. I can’t understand that at all. Is this a custom here?” said the Russian.

Another thing he said he noticed is that there is no wind in Serbia at all like there is in St. Petersburg and that he “hasn’t gotten sick once” since he was in Belgrade. Nikita also said that he really likes the food in Belgrade. especially large burgers. In the second video, he mentioned a few words that he learned shortly after arriving in Serbia because they are side dishes for the Serbs’ favorite dish.

“Pljeskavica, cabbage, cucumber, tomato, onion, lettuce, ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard…”, said Nikita. Below the video there were comments. “Add jam”, “That is the second most important thing you should learn after the word ‘thank you'”, “And where are the sour cream and whipped cream”, they wrote people. By the way, as you can see on the net, Nikita is involved in music, and he translated one of his songs into Serbian. He previously worked as a music teacher.

