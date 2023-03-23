7:11

Medvedev, Putin’s arrest would be equivalent to a declaration of war

An arrest of the Russian president abroad under the mandate of the International Criminal Court (ICC) would become a casus belli, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said, answering questions from journalists and social media users this morning. as reported by the Tax. “Let’s imagine – obviously, this is a situation that will never happen, yes – but let’s imagine it actually happens. An incumbent president of a nuclear power comes, for example, to Germany, and is arrested. What would this be? A declaration of war against the Russian Federation! In this case, all our means would fly to the Bundestag, the Chancellor’s office and so on”. Commenting on the words of the German Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann according to which Berlin will have to implement the sentence of the International Criminal Court and arrest the Russian leader, if he were to enter German territory, Medvedev observed: “He realizes that it would be a casus belli, a declaration of war? Or hasn’t he done his homework?”, he concluded.