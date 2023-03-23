Home World Russian ambassador to the US: “the West leads humanity to Armageddon”
World

Russian ambassador to the US: “the West leads humanity to Armageddon”

by admin
Russian ambassador to the US: “the West leads humanity to Armageddon”

Europa

An arrest of the Russian president abroad under the mandate of the International Criminal Court (ICC) would become a casus belli, said Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.

  • Medvedev, some countries only understand the language of force

    The deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said he was convinced that some countries “only understand the language of force”. “It makes no sense to negotiate with some countries, blocs or associations of nations – Medvedev said in an interview with the Russian media, including Tass – since they only understand the language of force”.

  • Medvedev, Putin’s arrest would be equivalent to a declaration of war

    An arrest of the Russian president abroad under the mandate of the International Criminal Court (ICC) would become a casus belli, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said, answering questions from journalists and social media users this morning. as reported by the Tax. “Let’s imagine – obviously, this is a situation that will never happen, yes – but let’s imagine it actually happens. An incumbent president of a nuclear power comes, for example, to Germany, and is arrested. What would this be? A declaration of war against the Russian Federation! In this case, all our means would fly to the Bundestag, the Chancellor’s office and so on”. Commenting on the words of the German Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann according to which Berlin will have to implement the sentence of the International Criminal Court and arrest the Russian leader, if he were to enter German territory, Medvedev observed: “He realizes that it would be a casus belli, a declaration of war? Or hasn’t he done his homework?”, he concluded.

  • Russian envoy to the USA, ‘the West brings humanity to Armageddon’

    “Western countries led by the United States have decided to bring humanity to the brink of nuclear Armageddon”: said in Washington, according to Tass, the Russian ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, responding to statements by senior officials that depleted uranium munitions are weapons that have been in use for decades and present no high risk. “Commenting on this kind of nonsense is really difficult. The US authorities have reached a new low with their irresponsible statements,” Antonov said.

See also  The diagnosis rate of new coronary pneumonia in many African countries is high, speed up vaccination

You may also like

Udinese – Three months to make the history...

The Pope and “leopard diplomacy” to curb Moscow

Head of NATO on Putin and peace in...

In BiH, more and more employees from India,...

tensions between the police and journalists – Corriere...

«Happy to be part of the big City...

Depleted uranium bullets to Ukraine, London’s decision not...

Sinner is back on Alcaraz’s side

«Going to Rome he lost 50 million»- breaking...

Roger Waters, breaking latest news of his concert...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy