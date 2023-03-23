An arrest of the Russian president abroad under the mandate of the International Criminal Court (ICC) would become a casus belli, said Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.
-
Medvedev, some countries only understand the language of force
The deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said he was convinced that some countries “only understand the language of force”. “It makes no sense to negotiate with some countries, blocs or associations of nations – Medvedev said in an interview with the Russian media, including Tass – since they only understand the language of force”.
-
Medvedev, Putin’s arrest would be equivalent to a declaration of war
An arrest of the Russian president abroad under the mandate of the International Criminal Court (ICC) would become a casus belli, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said, answering questions from journalists and social media users this morning. as reported by the Tax. “Let’s imagine – obviously, this is a situation that will never happen, yes – but let’s imagine it actually happens. An incumbent president of a nuclear power comes, for example, to Germany, and is arrested. What would this be? A declaration of war against the Russian Federation! In this case, all our means would fly to the Bundestag, the Chancellor’s office and so on”. Commenting on the words of the German Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann according to which Berlin will have to implement the sentence of the International Criminal Court and arrest the Russian leader, if he were to enter German territory, Medvedev observed: “He realizes that it would be a casus belli, a declaration of war? Or hasn’t he done his homework?”, he concluded.
-
Russian envoy to the USA, ‘the West brings humanity to Armageddon’
“Western countries led by the United States have decided to bring humanity to the brink of nuclear Armageddon”: said in Washington, according to Tass, the Russian ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, responding to statements by senior officials that depleted uranium munitions are weapons that have been in use for decades and present no high risk. “Commenting on this kind of nonsense is really difficult. The US authorities have reached a new low with their irresponsible statements,” Antonov said.