Original title: Russian and American astronauts will join the space program today to play football on the International Space Station

Overseas Network | Author Li Meng

According to the TASS news agency, the Russian “Soyuz MS-22” spacecraft will fly to space on the 21st for a mission. Russian cosmonaut Sergei Prokopyev said at a press conference on the 20th that he plans to play football with American astronauts on the International Space Station.

The picture shows Russian astronauts playing football on the International Space Station in 2018 (Xinhua News Agency data map)

“It just so happens that all three of us astronauts play football, I played football with my colleagues on the International Space Station in 2018, and thought we would have the opportunity to be there on the International Space Station,” Prokopyev said at a news conference. Reproduce this scene.”

At 4:54 pm local time on the 21st, the Russian "Soyuz 2.1a" carrier rocket will launch the "Soyuz MS-22" spacecraft carrying three Russian and American astronauts. The pilots participating in the space mission were Russian astronauts Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, and American astronaut Frank Rubio. They will remain in space for 188 days until March 28, 2023.

