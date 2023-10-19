Russian and North Korean Foreign Ministers Celebrate Rapprochement Amidst Accusations

Russian and North Korean Foreign Ministers Celebrate Rapprochement in Pyongyang Meeting

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui commemorated the strengthened ties between their countries during a meeting in Pyongyang on Thursday. This gathering comes just days after the United States accused North Korea of sending ammunition to Russia to aid in its war efforts in Ukraine.

Lavrov arrived in Pyongyang on Wednesday for a two-day trip, expressing gratitude to North Korea for its support of Russia’s campaign in Ukraine during a speech. The international community paid close attention to this visit, speculating whether the two countries would announce details about their security cooperation or reveal the date of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s planned visit to Pyongyang, which would coincide with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s recent visit to Russia’s Far East.

During Kim Jong Un’s visit to Russia, he met with Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Russia’s primary space launch center, as well as inspected other Russian weapons manufacturing centers. This fueled speculation that Kim is seeking advanced Russian technology to enhance North Korea’s nuclear arsenal, potentially in exchange for conventional weapons to replenish Russia’s depleted arsenal.

While the specifics of the summit between Kim and Putin have not been disclosed, Moscow has stated that it facilitated military and space cooperation between the two nations.

Lavrov stated at the start of his meeting with Choe that the summit between Putin and Kim marked a new strategic level of relations between their countries. Choe expressed that their meeting would play a crucial role in implementing the agreements made by the leaders, citing the frequent meetings between diplomats as evidence of the robust development of bilateral ties.

Notably, North Korean state media did not report on the meeting.

In addition, Lavrov disclosed in a press conference that Russia and North Korea are scheduled to hold an intergovernmental commission in November to discuss cooperation in geological prospecting and energy supplies. The tenth session of the intergovernmental commission for economic, commercial, and scientific-technical cooperation is set to take place next month.

The details of Lavrov’s meeting with Kim and discussions between the foreign ministers remain undisclosed to the public. Lavrov’s visit to Pyongyang followed his attendance at the Third New Silk Roads Forum held in China.

(with information from AP and EFE)

Share this: Facebook

X

