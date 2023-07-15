Russian and South African Presidents Discuss Bilateral Cooperation and International Agendas

Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa held a phone conversation on July 15th to discuss several important matters. Ramaphosa expressed his gratitude to Putin for warmly welcoming African leaders and representatives during their visit to St. Petersburg in June. He also commended the constructive dialogue regarding possible solutions to the situation in Ukraine.

The discussion touched upon the upcoming Russia-Africa summit, scheduled to take place at the end of July. Both leaders agreed that the summit would provide a platform for further discussions on African peace initiatives. Additionally, they made plans to hold separate meetings on the sidelines of the summit to exchange in-depth views on bilateral and international issues.

Furthermore, Ramaphosa informed Putin about the preparations for the BRICS summit, scheduled to be held in Johannesburg from August 22nd to 24th.

However, one notable point of contention was the agreement on the export of agricultural products at the Black Sea port. Putin emphasized that the memorandum between Russia and the United Nations, which promised the removal of obstacles to Russia’s grain and fertilizer exports, has yet to be fulfilled. Moreover, the agreement’s primary objective of supplying food to countries in dire need, including those on the African continent, has not been achieved.

Despite this disagreement, both leaders reiterated their commitment to strengthening cooperation in various areas.

(Written by Headquarters reporter Wang Bin)

