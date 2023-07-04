Home » Russian anti-aircraft foils attack by five drones southwest of Moscow – TV Courier
by admin
Russian anti-aircraft foils attack by five drones southwest of Moscow – TV Courier

Vnukovo airport was temporarily closed following the explosions

Five aircraft were shot down in the Moscow region, Russia, according to the Defense Ministry. The Vnukovo airport, located in the south-west of the capital, was closed in the early hours of this morning and shortly after reopened. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the attempted drone attack, believed to be the work of Ukrainian forces, an “act of terrorism”. Images released on social media by Ukrainian channels show an explosion near Vnukovo. (LaPresse)

July 4, 2023 – Updated July 4, 2023, 10:24 am

