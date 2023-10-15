Home » Russian Army Advances on Avdiivka in Ukraine, Says President Putin
Russian Army Advances on Avdiivka in Ukraine, Says President Putin

The Russian army is making advancements on the front in Ukraine, specifically around the city of Avdiivka, in an attempt to surround the city, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In an interview on Russian television, Putin stated that his troops are improving their position in a large area, including the areas of Kupiansk, Zaporizhia, and Avdiivka.

These remarks come after Russia claimed progress in the Avdiivka region, which is situated less than 15 kilometers north of Donetsk, the Russian-controlled capital that was annexed illegally by Russia a year ago. Avdiivka has been an area of contention since it briefly fell to pro-Russian separatists in July 2014 before returning to Ukrainian control. The city has been heavily bombed over the years and continues to be a frontline region.

The Ukrainian mayor of Avdiivka, Vitali Barabach, described the situation in the city as “very tense” and stated that Russian troops are increasing their numbers in an attempt to encircle the city. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, however, reassured the public that the Ukrainian army remains steadfast and is holding its ground against the Russian invasion.

The developments in Avdiivka are being closely monitored as tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to escalate.

