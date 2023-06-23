“Russian Army bombs Wagner’s camps.” And post the video – Corriere TV

The leader of the mercenaries: “Attack ordered by Shoigu, many of our men killed”

The leader of the mercenaries Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the Russian army of attacking the military camps of its militiamen killing a “huge” number of fighters.

Second Prigozhin, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the attacks. “They carried out attacks, rocket attacks, on our rear encampments. A very large number of our fighters were killed,” Prigozhin said in an audio message broadcast by his press service, promising to “respond” to these bombings.

Prigozhin also posted a video showing the aftermath of Russian bombs on the Wagner encampments

June 23, 2023

