Russian Army Missile Destroys Administrative Building in Odessa, Damaging Beijing Consulate

Title: Russian Airstrikes in Odessa Damage Chinese Consulate, Escalating Tensions in the Black Sea

Subtitle: Ukrainian officials report casualties and destruction of crucial infrastructure

Date: July 20, 2023

In a series of airstrikes launched by the Russian army, the Black Sea port city of Odessa in Ukraine has been heavily affected, with one man reported dead and numerous casualties. The Chinese Consulate in Odessa also suffered damage, adding to the growing tensions in the region.

According to reports from British newspaper The Guardian and Reuters, Ukrainian government officials confirmed that Odessa had been targeted for the third consecutive day by Russian airstrikes. The attacks have resulted in the death of a security guard and injuries to at least eight people, including a child. The Beijing Consulate, located in Odessa, also experienced damage, with at least one window broken on one floor of the building.

Governor Oleh Kiper of Odessa shared images on the social media platform Telegram, depicting the damaged window at the consulate. Kiper stated, “After the Russian army launched an attack at night, the Chinese consulate building in Odessa was damaged.” Fortunately, no casualties were reported among consulate staff, as they had already been evacuated prior to the attack.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the damage in a written statement. The explosion’s shockwave caused parts of the consulate’s walls to collapse and shattered windows. The ministry also emphasized that the consulate staff had been safely evacuated.

While Moscow authorities claimed that the Russian army carried out a “retaliatory attack,” the Ukrainian government sees the strikes as an assault on global food security. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alleged that 60,000 tons of grain products intended for China were destroyed in the airstrikes. However, China‘s response to the incident remains unknown at this time.

In response to the escalating situation in the Black Sea, the Russian Ministry of Defense declared that all ships bound for Ukrainian ports would be considered “potential military material ships.” Additionally, flags displayed by these ships would be interpreted as supporting Ukraine in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The northwest and southeast regions of the international waters in the Black Sea have now been designated as “unsafe navigation” areas.

The United States, too, expressed its concerns over the Russian aggression. According to Adam Hodge, spokesman for the White House National Security Council (NSC), Russia has allegedly placed more mines along the Black Sea route to Ukrainian ports. These hostile actions, combined with the missile and drone attacks on the Black Sea port of Odessa, have caused the destruction of local agricultural infrastructure and the loss of 60,000 tons of food.

The situation in the Black Sea continues to intensify, with tensions reaching critical levels. As the conflict escalates, the need for peace and international intervention becomes more apparent. The international community must work together to find a diplomatic solution and prevent further loss of life and damage to crucial infrastructure.

Source: Watch China (Translated and compiled by Chinese reporter Wen Tianqing)

Note: This article has been edited for clarity and coherence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

