

Russian astronauts arrive at International Space Station for first time in 20 years on U.S. spacecraft



China News Service, October 7th, a comprehensive report, on the afternoon of the 6th Eastern Time, a manned “Dragon” spacecraft of SpaceX successfully docked with the International Space Station after a 29-hour space flight. Send 4 astronauts, including Russian cosmonaut Anna Kina, into space.

Anna Kina, 38, is the only female cosmonaut on active duty at Roscosmos, the first Russian astronaut to fly on the Dragon spacecraft, and the first Russian to board an American spacecraft in 20 years, according to Reuters. people. The flight showed that despite current tensions between the United States and Russia, cooperation in space continues.

According to the report, according to a ride-sharing agreement signed by Russia and the United States in July this year, the astronauts of the two countries will continue to be able to travel to and from the International Space Station on each other’s spacecraft.

According to NASA, the four astronauts will stay on the International Space Station for several months to conduct scientific research on cardiovascular health, bioprinting, and fluid movement in microgravity.

The “Dragon” spacecraft is the first manned spacecraft built by a private company in the United States to transport astronauts to and from the space station.

