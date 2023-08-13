Russian base in Crimea attacked, many casualties

12 Aug – 19:21 More than 700 cars queued to cross the Crimean bridge

More than 700 cars are waiting in line to be able to cross the Kerch bridge from the Crimean side, following the Ukrainian attacks launched today against the infrastructure. This was reported by the Tass which cites the Telegram channel of the bridge of the peninsula occupied by the Russians. According to the account, as of 12:00 Moscow time, there was no queue in front of the inspection point from the Taman side of Russian territory, and 49 vehicles were queued in Kerch on the peninsula. «At 17:00, 561 vehicles are lined up in front of the inspection point in Taman, the waiting time is about two hours. From the Kerch side – 711 vehicles, the waiting time is more than two hours,” they say.

12 Aug – 17:25 Moscow: “The attack on the Crimean bridge is unacceptable: we will respond”

An “unacceptable” attack against a civilian target to which Russia will respond. This is how the spokeswoman for the Moscow Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on the shooting down of Ukrainian missiles near the Crimean Bridge by Russian air defenses. “These barbaric actions have no justification and will not go unanswered,” said the spokeswoman, quoted by the RIA Novosti agency.

12 Aug – 13:07 Explosions and smoke near the Crimean bridge

Explosions were heard today in Kerch, in the annexed Crimea, and columns of smoke were sighted near the Crimean bridge (also known as the Kerch bridge), reports Rbc-Ukraine, which cites local Telegram channels.

12 Aug – 08:33 Russian bombs on Kharkiv, one woman killed

A woman died following a Russian attack this morning in the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine: the head of the regional military administration, Oleg Sinegubov, announced on Telegram, as reported by Rbc-Ukraine. «This morning, around 5:10 (4:10 in Italy), the enemy shelled the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy of the Kupyan district. A residential building was damaged. A 73-year-old woman died. Emergency services are working on site,” Sinegubov wrote.

12 Aug – 08:32 Kiev: 58 countries already support the Ukrainian peace formula

There are already 58 countries that support the peace formula announced by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky last November: the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andry Yermak, announced it, as reported by Ukrinform. «Fifth meeting with representatives of foreign diplomatic missions on the implementation of Volodymyr Zelensky’s Peace Formula. Already 58 countries are with us,” wrote the senior official on Telegram. The meeting was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on August 5-6, 2023. Representatives from 43 countries were present at the previous meeting, he added. Yermak announced preparations for the next meeting at the level of heads of state advisers dedicated to discussing the Ukrainian peace formula. The plan, first announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the G20 summit in November 2022, contains 10 points: nuclear and radioactive safety; food safety; energy security; release of all prisoners; implementation of the United Nations Charter and restoration of territorial integrity and world order; withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities; restoration of justice, security and public order.

12 Aug – 08:31 Moscow: 20 drones shot down in Crimea

Moscow’s defense ministry claims it has shot down “20 drones” in the past few hours and accuses Kiev of having attempted to “attack” Crimea. “Overnight, Russian forces thwarted an attempt by the Kiev regime to launch a terrorist attack on the Crimean peninsula using 20 drones,” a statement said. There are no victims or damages, it is specified. According to Moscow, reports the Russian agency Tass, 14 drones were intercepted and destroyed by the air defense, six others were neutralized by the electronic warfare system.

