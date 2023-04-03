Russian security forces have arrested a 26-year-old girl, Daria Trepova, a resident of St. Petersburg, suspected of murdering propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky yesterday. The Ukrainian military claimed it was still in control of Bakhmut. The clarification follows the announcement made yesterday evening by the head of the Wagner mercenaries Yevgeny Prigozhin that he had conquered the Donbass town
The Ukrainian military claimed it was still in control of Bakhmut. The clarification follows the announcement made yesterday evening by the head of the Wagner mercenaries Yevgeny Prigozhin that he had conquered the town in Donbass, which has long been the scene of furious fighting. “The enemy did not stop his onslaught on Bakhmut. However, Ukrainian defenders bravely defend the city, repelling numerous enemy attacks,” the Ukrainian General Staff wrote on its Facebook page.
Russian media, young woman arrested for Tatarsky murder
Russian security forces have arrested a 26-year-old girl, Daria Trepova, a resident of St. Petersburg, suspected of murdering propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky yesterday. This was reported by Ukrainska Pravda citing some Russian media including Interfax, which in turn cites an “informed source”. According to the source, the woman brought to the cafe a box with a bust of Tatarsky, in which an explosive device was mounted. There is no official confirmation of this information yet. According to other media Daria Trepova had previously been arrested on February 24 during an anti-war demonstration.
The Russian flag is hoisted over the administration building in Artemovsk (the Russian name for Bakhmut). This was announced by the founder of the Wagner militia Yevgeny Prigozhin, according to reports from Tass. “April 2nd, 11pm sharp. Behind me is the building of the (Artemovsk) city administration. This is the Russian flag in memory of Vladlen Tatarsky, who died in an explosion in St. Petersburg. We took Bakhmut,” Prigozhin said. “The enemy remained in the western quarters,” Prigozhin added.