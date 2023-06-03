Russian bombs on Kherson: 5 civilians injured, including 2 children. Zelensky, get ready for the counteroffensive

9:58

NATO: Zelensky, some countries don’t want Ukraine because they fear Russia

“I think there are some countries in NATO that are so afraid of Russia that they don’t want Ukraine in the alliance. If we are not recognized or if there are no signals at the Vilnius summit, I don’t think it makes sense for Ukraine to participate in the summit”. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. “We don’t want to become NATO members during the war. Now it’s late. We should have become part of the alliance 15 years ago. We are aware that we will not be part of NATO or any other security alliance during this war,” Zelensky explained. “But how many Ukrainian lives must the phrase cost: Will Ukraine be part of NATO after the war, when it will be safe? I honestly don’t know if I will hear this phrase,” added the Ukrainian president.