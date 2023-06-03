Russian bombs on Kherson: 5 civilians injured, including 2 children. Zelensky, get ready for the counteroffensive

Five civilians, including two teenagers, were injured during yesterday’s attacks by Russian forces in the Kherson region of Ukraine, the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said
Kiev: «Indonesia plan? We will not negotiate any loss of territory.”
“We have no intention of negotiating any deal that results in the loss of our territory, including Crimea.” So the Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister, Volodymyr V Havrylov, rejected the peace proposal presented at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore by the Indonesian Defense Minister, Prabowo Subianto, which provides for the creation of a demilitarized zone with the withdrawal of 15 kilometers from forward positions of each side.
Ukraine, Indonesia peace plan, demilitarized zone and UN referendum
Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto has proposed a peace plan for the war in Ukraine, calling for a demilitarized zone and a UN referendum in what he called disputed territory.
Subianto, as reported by the BNN newsroom, called on defense and military officials from around the world gathered on Saturday for the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore to issue a statement calling for a cessation of hostilities. The Indonesian minister proposed a multi-point plan that includes: a ceasefire in effect at the current positions of both sides of the conflict; the creation of a demilitarized zone with the withdrawal of troops 15 kilometers from the forward position of each side; the observation and monitoring of the demilitarized zone by a UN peacekeeping force; a UN referendum to objectively ascertain the will of the majority of the inhabitants of the various disputed areas; respect for the outcome of the referendum by all parties involved.
NATO: Zelensky, some countries don’t want Ukraine because they fear Russia
“I think there are some countries in NATO that are so afraid of Russia that they don’t want Ukraine in the alliance. If we are not recognized or if there are no signals at the Vilnius summit, I don’t think it makes sense for Ukraine to participate in the summit”. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. “We don’t want to become NATO members during the war. Now it’s late. We should have become part of the alliance 15 years ago. We are aware that we will not be part of NATO or any other security alliance during this war,” Zelensky explained. “But how many Ukrainian lives must the phrase cost: Will Ukraine be part of NATO after the war, when it will be safe? I honestly don’t know if I will hear this phrase,” added the Ukrainian president.