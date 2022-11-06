Home World Russian cafe fire kills 15, one suspect arrested – Xinhua English.news.cn
World

Russian cafe fire kills 15, one suspect arrested – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin

Russian cafe fire kills 15, suspect arrested

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-06 11:16

CCTV News Client News A fire broke out in a cafe in Kostroma, the capital of Russia’s Kostroma state, in the early hours of November 5, local time, killing 15 people and injuring 5 others. Kostroma city police said on the same day that they had arrested a suspect responsible for the fire.

At 2 a.m. local time on the 5th, the emergency rescue department of Kostroma City received a report of a fire in a cafe, and then the local fire brigade dispatched a total of 50 firefighters and 20 fire trucks to the scene to put out the fire. Due to the intensity of the fire, the roof of the cafe completely collapsed during the firefighting process.

After five hours, firefighters put out the fire. Preliminary investigations show that the fire covered an area of ​​3,500 square meters. In addition to the casualties, another 250 people were evacuated.

The blaze was sparked by a drunk man who quarreled with people in a cafe and fired a flare gun with a flare gun, multiple Russian media outlets reported, citing sources.

Kostroma City Police said in the latest report on the 5th that after investigation, the police locked and arrested a male suspect and handed him over to special investigators.

In 2009, a similar incident occurred at a night entertainment venue in Russia. The place was caught in a sea of ​​fire when someone set off fireworks, killing more than 150 people.

You may also like

A rare scene appeared!Biden and Obama team up...

Climate, Cop27 conference in Sharm El-Sheikh: waiting for...

Tanzania, a plane with 49 people on board...

U.S., South Korea extend air drills, U.S. strategic...

Russia-Ukraine war, Iran admits: “Drones in Moscow before...

The cumulative number of confirmed cases of new...

Moscow ignites conflict in Kosovo

The cumulative number of confirmed cases of new...

Ukraine latest news. Usa in Zelensky: do not...

Leaders of many countries and heads of international...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy