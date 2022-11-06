Russian cafe fire kills 15, suspect arrested

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-06 11:16

CCTV News Client News A fire broke out in a cafe in Kostroma, the capital of Russia’s Kostroma state, in the early hours of November 5, local time, killing 15 people and injuring 5 others. Kostroma city police said on the same day that they had arrested a suspect responsible for the fire.

At 2 a.m. local time on the 5th, the emergency rescue department of Kostroma City received a report of a fire in a cafe, and then the local fire brigade dispatched a total of 50 firefighters and 20 fire trucks to the scene to put out the fire. Due to the intensity of the fire, the roof of the cafe completely collapsed during the firefighting process.

After five hours, firefighters put out the fire. Preliminary investigations show that the fire covered an area of ​​3,500 square meters. In addition to the casualties, another 250 people were evacuated.

The blaze was sparked by a drunk man who quarreled with people in a cafe and fired a flare gun with a flare gun, multiple Russian media outlets reported, citing sources.

Kostroma City Police said in the latest report on the 5th that after investigation, the police locked and arrested a male suspect and handed him over to special investigators.

In 2009, a similar incident occurred at a night entertainment venue in Russia. The place was caught in a sea of ​​fire when someone set off fireworks, killing more than 150 people.