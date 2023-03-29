As reported by foreign media, the Russian general was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Source: Mondo

Dmitry Lisitsky, commander of the Russian paratroopers and one of Putin’s most notorious commanders, he was found dead Ukrainian Pravda reports. There are two versions of the story about his death – one says that he killed himself, while the other states that he was killed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Blogger Yegor Guzenko, who served under Lisicki’s command, reported his death three days ago. Lisitsky was the commander of the 1st Assault Battalion of the 247th Guards Assault Regiment of the Russian Army. The blogger claims that he was liquidated by Ukraine and that it is “revenge for Ilovaisk” – the massacre of hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers in the Donetsk region in 2014, overseen by Lisitsky. He suffered heavy losses last year near Kharkiv,” Butusov claims.

Later, the Ukrainian media also reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine killed Lisicki. Russian media, on the other hand, claim that Lisicki took his own life. His body is said to be found with a gunshot wound on March 26 around 10 a.m. in his apartment in Stavropol on Serova Street. His colleagues claim that Lisicki had been depressed lately and had talked about taking his own lifesupposedly “due to complaints about illegal actions against their staff”. The death of the lieutenant colonel was confirmed for the Baza portal by Aleksandar Tenkov, the head of the Blagodarnensky District of the Stavropol Region, without specifying the cause.

Lisitsky participated in almost all wars started by Russia, especially in Abkhazia, Dagestan and Chechnya. He also commanded the combat-tactical group of the 247th regiment, which attacked units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Ilovaisk in 2014.

