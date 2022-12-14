ROME – Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the telegram channel of the Movement of Russian Conscientious Objectors had a thousand subscribers. But with the war the number of users increased until it reached 50,000 in September, when the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, announced partial mobilization. Citizens called up for military service sought all possible help in this channel in order not to go to the front and avoid being drafted.
