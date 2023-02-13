Russian Deputy Foreign Minister: If Japan deploys hypersonic missiles in areas close to Russia, Russia will respond immediately

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-14 00:14

Reference News Network reported on February 13 that according to the Russian Satellite News Agency, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said that Moscow is closely monitoring the development of Japan’s military power. If there is any threat to the Far East, including near Russia The deployment of hypersonic missiles on the island, the Russian side will immediately take countermeasures.

Kyodo News previously reported that it is expected that by 2026 the Ministry of Defense of Japan plans to form two units responsible for managing ballistic missiles equipped with hypersonic glide devices, which will then be deployed in Kyushu and Hokkaido.

Responding to a question about how Moscow would assess Japan’s plans to deploy long-range hypersonic missiles, Rudenko said: “It is true that Japan has recently significantly modernized its military capabilities, increasing its dangerous activities near Russia’s borders, including with the United States and other countries. Large-scale exercises, and testing of new missiles and conventional weapons. To this end, we have repeatedly lodged strong protests to the Japanese side through diplomatic channels.”

“We will continue to closely monitor developments in Japan’s military buildup, and if any potential threat to our security in the Far East arises, immediate countermeasures will be taken in accordance with Russian defense doctrine,” he said.

Previously, Japanese media reported that the Japanese government is researching and developing long-range missiles with a range of 3,000 kilometers, which will then be deployed in various parts of Japan, including Hokkaido, in stages.