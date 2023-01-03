© Reuters. Russian deputy foreign minister warns: Appropriate countermeasures will be taken to stop Japanese military threat



News from the Financial Associated Press on January 3 (edited by Niu Zhanlin)According to the TASS news agency report on Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said in an interview that Russia believes that the Japanese government’s abandonment of the policy of peaceful development is a serious challenge to the security of Russia and the entire Asia-Pacific region, and warned that if such an approach If it continues, Russia has no choice but to take appropriate countermeasures to prevent Japan’s military threat.

Rudenko said that Russia has noticed that the Japanese government has accelerated the abandonment of its decades-long peaceful development policy and is on the track of rapid militarization. These concrete steps include holding large-scale military exercises with countries outside the region near Russia’s borders, issuing new versions of defense documents to create attack potential, and approving unprecedented military spending.

Rudenko pointed out that this move by the Japanese government is a serious challenge to the security of the entire Asia-Pacific region. If this practice continues, we will be forced to take corresponding countermeasures to prevent military threats to Russia.

According to reports, on December 16 last year, the cabinet meeting of the Japanese government reviewed and approved the new versions of the “National Security Strategy”, “National Defense Strategy” and “Defense Force Preparation Plan”, proposing that Japan will commit itself to possessing the ability to attack the enemy and other policy propositions. And will significantly increase military spending in the next 5 years.

The publication of the three documents signified a major transformation of Japan’s defense strategy, completely abandoning the principle of “exclusive defense” and completely departing from the peaceful concept of the Japanese Constitution, which will bring new threats to regional peace and stability.

Defense spending will rise to about 2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by fiscal 2027, from about 1 percent now, the government said. At current GDP, this would bring annual defense spending to the equivalent of about $80 billion, making Japan the world‘s third-largest defense spender.

Leaders of Japan’s left-wing opposition parties have also criticized the new policy. Kenta Izumi, leader of the largest opposition party in Japan’s parliament, the Constitutional Democratic Party, said the new language could allow Japan to attack other countries pre-emptively, a reversal of its purely defensive strategy.

In addition to buying American Tomahawk missiles, Japan also plans to extend the range of its own missiles and ensure they can be launched from the ground, air or sea. In total, the plan calls for spending nearly $60 billion on new missiles and missile defense.