Russian Deputy Prime Minister Husnulin said on the 10th local time that after on-site investigation and other work, it is expected that the damage to the piers of the Crimea Bridge will be repaired within this week, and the required steel structures will be provided by Tyumen, Kurgan and other areas. Voronezh and other places provide.

Crimean leader Aksyonov said on the same day that he planned to resume freight traffic on the Crimea bridge by October 16. It will take nearly a month and a half to fully restore the bridge.

