Russian diplomat: Russia is not isolated by the world, Western ideas are wishful thinking

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-26 02:42

Reference News Network reported on November 25 that according to a report by the Russian Satellite News Agency on the 25th, Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations in Vienna, said that Russia is not isolated by the world, and the West’s thinking is wishful thinking.

According to the report, when asked whether the resolution adopted at the IAEA Board of Governors meeting held in November at the initiative of the Western members of the board was intended to isolate Russia, Ulyanov replied: “In fact there is no isolation, and the West cooperates with Russia.” Partnering is wishful thinking. The world is not limited to the West, it is much wider.”

Ulyanov noted that the composition of the IAEA Board of Governors gives the Western collective an automatic majority on all issues.

“The discipline there is strong, and if the Washington ‘squad leader’ gives an order, then the European ‘little soldiers’ listen,” Ulyanov said. But at the same time, whether it’s Iran or Ukraine, Council 11 Voting results for both resolutions in June were less rosy for the West. The resolutions received less support than similar resolutions passed in June and September respectively. Countries including India, Pakistan and South Africa Seven influential countries abstained from voting.”

“Considering the list of countries that abstained or voted against, we can say that more than half of them refused to support these resolutions,” he added.