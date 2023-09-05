Russian Embassy in Denmark to Suspend Consular Services in Response to Diplomatic Staff Reduction

Russian Embassy in Denmark to Suspend Consular Services in Retaliation to Diplomatic Staff Reduction

MADRID, 5 Sep. – The Russian Embassy in Denmark has announced that it will gradually suspend its consular services in response to Copenhagen’s decision to reduce the number of Russian diplomatic staff in the country.

In a statement posted on its official Telegram profile, the Russian diplomatic mission detailed its efforts to preserve the possibility of providing consular services to Russian citizens. However, starting from Wednesday, applications and documents related to consular affairs, including visa issuance, will no longer be accepted. The issuance of other documents, such as passports, will continue until September 25.

The Danish Foreign Ministry had previously stated on Friday that it would expel ten Russian diplomats in an effort to match the number of employees working at the Danish Embassy in Moscow. This reduction will leave the Russian staff with just five diplomats and 20 other employees.

The escalating diplomatic tensions between Russia and Denmark have resulted in a series of retaliatory measures. Copenhagen’s decision to reduce the Russian diplomatic staff comes amid accusations of espionage and cyberattacks. The Danish government hopes that these measures will help restore balance and address security concerns.

This suspension of consular services by the Russian Embassy in Denmark will significantly affect Russian citizens living or traveling in the country. It remains to be seen how this situation will further develop and whether it will lead to further deterioration in bilateral relations between the two nations.