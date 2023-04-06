Russian embassy in the United States: The United States announced that it will provide Ukraine with a new batch of military equipment, which will promote the escalation of the conflict

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-05 22:19

The U.S. Department of Defense said on the 4th local time that it will provide Ukraine with a new batch of military equipment worth about 500 million U.S. dollars, and provide an additional 2.1 billion U.S. dollars in funds to purchase military equipment from the military industry and provide it to Ukraine.

According to a report by the Russian Satellite Network on the 5th local time, regarding the US announcement that it will provide Ukraine with a new batch of military equipment, the Russian embassy in the US stated that Russia regards this move as a step towards escalating the conflict. The Russian side believes that the United States is not interested in the fate of Ukraine. The United States intends to prolong the conflict between Russia and Ukraine for as long as possible. The real purpose of the United States is to turn Ukraine into a permanent source of threats to Russia’s security. The Russian side calls on the US side to soberly assess the dangerous consequences of expanding geopolitical conflicts that such actions will cause.

According to the list published on the official website of the US Department of Defense, since the Biden administration came to power, the US has provided a total of US$35.8 billion in military support to Ukraine.