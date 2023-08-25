Russian Experts Advise Cuba on “Banking” Process and Digitalization of Tax Control

Russian Experts Advise Cuba on Banking and Digitization Processes

Russian press media has confirmed that a team of experts from Russia is collaborating with Cuban officials to assist with the implementation of banking and digitalization processes, as well as other online services. The Institute of Growth Economics of Russia has provided proposals and analyses inspired by the Russian economy’s experiences in these financial sectors. Boris Titov, Chair of the Russian-Cuban Business Council, revealed this collaboration to the local press.

According to a report by the Prime newspaper, the experts have suggested the creation of a single platform that would encompass registration services for new entities, maintaining records, tax payments, and banking services such as account opening, cash management, and receipt of payments. The Russians have highlighted that the Cuban government is currently considering a transition from strict state regulation to the development of private competition. In light of this, they believe that applying the Russian experience can lead Cuba to success.

Anton Sviridenko, Executive Director of the Institute, emphasized the need to utilize Russian expertise in the digitization of tax control and electronic banking. He proposed combining these technologies within a digital platform. Russian officials hope that their proposals will be taken into consideration, aiming to work jointly with Cuban authorities for the economic transformation of the island. One significant proposal is the establishment of a Business Development Bank in collaboration with Russian banks.

This proposed bank would be responsible for maintaining records of commercial entities, offering online registration, account opening, cash and settlement services, acting as a fiscal agent for tax transfers, and providing automated data to the Cuban fiscal authority. Sviridenko believes that the creation of this Development Bank would increase tax control, decrease the use of cash, and contribute to the de-dollarization of the Cuban economy. Furthermore, the introduction of the digital platform would serve as a foundation for analyzing the economic situation and controlling prices, he added.

Both Russia and Cuba are hopeful that their collaboration and the Russian experts’ guidance will assist in the successful digitalization of banking and other related economic processes in Cuba.

