[New Tang Dynasty, Beijing time, April 11, 2023]The Sheveluch volcano on the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East erupted early this morning (April 11). The volcanic ash may erupt to a height of 15 kilometers at any time, and the authorities issued a red alert. Emergency teams said the threat to air traffic had increased as volcanic ash rose to a height of 10 kilometers.

Ust-Kamchatsky District (Ust-Kamchatsky District) Municipal Chief Oleg Bondarenko Sheveluch Volcano erupted at 6:31 a.m., and the ash cloud spread to the village of Klyuch, which is more than 70 kilometers away ( Klyuchi and Kozyrevsk, and ash has already started falling on the village of Mayskoye between Klyuchi and Kozyrevsk.

He also wrote on the communication software Telegram that due to the volcanic ash cloud spreading tens of kilometers around the volcano, local authorities closed schools and ordered nearby villagers to stay indoors. “The government advises residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.”

The Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team issued a red alert for the Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation, citing a “large cloud of volcanic ash” moving west of the volcano, Reuters reported. Volcanic ash could reach a height of 15 kilometers at any time, and “continued activity may affect international and low-flying aircraft”. (Click to watch related video)

Shiveluch, one of the largest and most active volcanoes on the Kamchatka Peninsula, has had about 60 major eruptions in the past 10,000 years, the last major eruption being in 2007.

Shiveluch has two main parts, with scientists reporting the smaller Young Shiveluch has been extremely active in recent months. The highest peak of Little Shiveluch reaches 2,800 meters and extends from Old Shiveluch (Old Shiveluch), which is 3,283 meters high.

(Editor in charge: Lu Yongxin)