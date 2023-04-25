Russian fighter exercise over the Baltic Sea: “Destroy all targets”. Kiev’s army: ‘We can liberate Ukraine in six months’

About ten Russian fighter Sukhoi Su-27 from the Baltic Fleet participated today in an exercise in which an attempted attack was simulated. According to the press office of the fleet, quoted by the agency Interfaxthe simulation included theshooting down enemy aircraft intending to hit “strategically important military structures” with missiles and bombs. The objectives, communicates the army of Moscow, have been virtually destroyed. Meanwhile the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, the former prime minister Dmitry Medvedevreturns to mock the West on its Telegram channel, taking it out on the US president in particular Joe Biden who has just formalized his candidacy for the second term: “Biden has decided. Desperate grandfather. If I were the US military, I would immediately create a fake suitcase with fake nuclear codes in case it wins, to avoid irreparable consequences,” he writes.

In the meantime, fighting is still going on in Ukraineoblast’ di Kherson: the deputy head of the regional administration, Yuriy Sobolevskiyreported that the Kiev forces they are carrying out frequent raids on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River, where the Russian troops withdrew after the abandonment of the capital last November. The purpose is reduce combat capability of the enemy: “The results will come like on the western bank,” Sobolevskiy said. And the spokesman for the eastern group of the Ukrainian armed forces, Serhiy Cherevaty, said he was confident about a rapid liberation of the whole eastern area of ​​the country: “In my opinion it could take from three to six monthsit will depend on how many weapons and vehicles we have,” he told theAnsa.