Two Russian fighters intercepted yesterday, Monday 26 June, an RC-135 reconnaissance intelligence aircraft e two British RAF Typhoon fighters on the Black Sea. This was reported to the Russian National Defense Control Center, quoted by Tass. “Russian means of airspace control over the waters of the Black Sea have detected three air targets approaching the Russian state border. To identify air targets and prevent border violations, it was deployed a pair of Su-27 fighters“, reads the note. “As the Russian fighter jets approached, the foreign military planes turned around a U inversion and have moved away from the state border”.

The article Russian fighter jets intercept three British spy planes over the Black Sea: tension in flight comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

