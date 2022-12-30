Home World Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Says the U.S. Will Not Send Military Experts to Ukraine with Patriot Anti-missile System-Shangbao Indonesia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Says the U.S. Will Not Send Military Experts to Ukraine with Patriot Anti-missile System

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Says the U.S. Will Not Send Military Experts to Ukraine with Patriot Anti-missile System

December 30, 2022 at 09:38 AM

[CCTV News]On December 28 local time, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said that Russia had communicated with the United States through diplomatic channels and learned that the United States did not plan to send American professionals to Ukraine along with the “Patriot” anti-missile system. Lavrov also said that Russia has mastered how Western weapons are smuggled from Ukraine to the “black market”.
Lavrov said that the U.S. informed Russia that the Patriot anti-missile system would be gradually put into use within a few months as Ukrainian military personnel mastered the relevant technologies, but the U.S. did not accompany the Patriot anti-missile system. Plans to send U.S. military experts to Ukraine “because the U.S. does not want to and will not fight Russia directly”. In late December, during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the United States, the United States announced a new round of military support for Ukraine, including the provision of the “Patriot” anti-missile system to Ukraine.
Since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the United States and Western countries have provided several rounds of military support to Ukraine. Lavrov said that Russia has found “enough” factual evidence in public information to prove how Western weapons were smuggled from Ukraine to the “black market”. He has asked the relevant staff to compile and sort out the information, so as to expose the fact of smuggling weapons.
Earlier, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Peskov stated that, like other weapons provided by the United States to Ukraine, the Patriot anti-missile system will become a legitimate target for Russia to strike.

