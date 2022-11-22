Home World Russian gas, Gazprom accuses Kiev and threatens new cuts (but the price does not flare up)
Russian gas, Gazprom accuses Kiev and threatens new cuts (but the price does not flare up)

Russian gas, Gazprom accuses Kiev and threatens new cuts (but the price does not flare up)

Once an agreement has been reached on the price cap, Europe now runs the risk of undergoing a new cut in supplies of Russian gas. Gazprom, which with an at least suspicious coincidence, yesterday threatened to reduce the volumes transiting through Ukraine: the only route still used to serve traditional customers, as well as always the preferred one to reach Italy.

The tightening will begin on Monday 28 November – just when the weather forecasts announce a further drop in temperatures on the continent…

