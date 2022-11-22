Listen to the audio version of the article

Once an agreement has been reached on the price cap, Europe now runs the risk of undergoing a new cut in supplies of Russian gas. Gazprom, which with an at least suspicious coincidence, yesterday threatened to reduce the volumes transiting through Ukraine: the only route still used to serve traditional customers, as well as always the preferred one to reach Italy.

The tightening will begin on Monday 28 November – just when the weather forecasts announce a further drop in temperatures on the continent…