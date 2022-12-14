Original title: Russian general: NATO directly participates in military support to Russia-Uzbekistan war, if you want to win, you can only use nuclear weapons

A Russian commander said in an interview with Russian TV recently that the use of nuclear weapons is the only option for Russia if it wants to win the Ukrainian-Russian War. He believes that once NATO allies directly participate in this war, Russia will not be able to load with conventional weapons and can only choose to use nuclear weapons in the end.

The US “Cable News Network” CNN reported on the 14th that Russia’s Donetsk militia commander Alexander Khodakovsky (Alexander Khodakovsky) said in an interview that the Russian military authorities are aware that their resources are limited. With the support of Western humanitarian and military aid, Ukraine is also continuing to weaken Russia’s military achievements. He also said that if the fighting escalated again, Russia might have to choose instead to defeat Ukraine with nuclear weapons.

At present, NATO countries are “indirectly” assisting Ukraine in the form of military support, but once NATO directly participates in military conflicts, Russia may deploy nuclear weapons. Alexander also said that Russia lacks the ability to use conventional weapons to fight the entire NATO, which is why the use of nuclear weapons has become Russia’s “only option”. “But we have nuclear weapons for that, we built them just for this situation,” he said.

Although Alexander made the above remarks, the Kremlin has not yet responded to his comments, and NATO allies have not shown plans to directly participate in the war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously said that he may change his military policy of not using nuclear weapons. The United States also has a different view on this. Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Ben Hodges (Ben Hodges) believes that the possibility of Russia resorting to nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war is very small. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned last week that Putin was expanding and modernizing his nuclear arsenal.

According to statistics, Russia has now become the country with the largest nuclear weapons inventory in the world.

