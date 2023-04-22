Home » Russian government expels German diplomats, claiming Germany expelled more than 20 Russian diplomats
Russian government expels German diplomats, claiming Germany expelled more than 20 Russian diplomats

The Russian government on Saturday ordered the expulsion of an unspecified number of German diplomats from the country: according to the Russian news agency RIA Novosticontrolled by the government, the decision was made for retaliation after Germany had expelled more than 20 Russian diplomats, but the German government has not confirmed. Talking to the Russian news agency TASS the Russian foreign minister said that Germany has implemented «a mass expulsion» by Russian diplomats, after which the Russian government decided to do the same. The Russian government has also announced that it intends to “significantly” lower the maximum number of German diplomats allowed into the country.

