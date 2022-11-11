Home World Russian hackers behind cyber attack in Australia: data of 9.7 million people, including the prime minister, were breached
Russian hackers behind cyber attack in Australia: data of 9.7 million people, including the prime minister, were breached

Russian hackers behind cyber attack in Australia: data of 9.7 million people, including the prime minister, were breached

The Australian police are safe: there are Russian hackers behind the theft of medical records in Australia. The cyber attack affected a major health company: the data of 9.7 million people, including the country’s prime minister, were breached. Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw said intelligence indicated that a “group of cybercriminals” carried out the attack from Russia.

