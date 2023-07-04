Russian journalist attacked in Chechnya, hospitalized – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Elena Milashina, a prominent Russian journalist from Novaya Gazeta, was brutally attacked while in Chechnya. The reporter was stopped by a group of men wearing balaclavas while she was in a car heading towards the capital Grozny.

Traveling with her was the lawyer Alexander Nemov, who was also attacked. The two were on their way to the court where the sentence against Zarema Msayeva, a Chechen woman and mother of two activists accused of assaulting a policeman, is awaited. According to the reconstruction provided by the same reporter, her men hit her on the head, broke some of her fingers and sprinkled toxic paint on her face. In the short video of her, Milashina can be seen on a hospital bed with her hands in plaster, her head partially shaved and her face covered in paint. The woman suffered a head injury while the lawyer was stabbed in her leg. (LaPresse/Ap)

July 4, 2023 – Updated July 4, 2023, 7:06 PM

