Russian journalist Yelena Milashina, Anna Politkovskaya’s heir, attacked in Chechnya

The photo posted on telegram from Sergey Babinets, head of Team Protiv Pytok (“Squad Against Torture”, Crew Against Torture – Cat), shows her on a hospital bed, dirty and with both hands bandaged. The reporter of Novaya Gazeta Yelena Milashinaauthor of numerous investigations into human rights violations in Chechnya, including the one on the abuse and killings of LGBTQ people in 2017 and considered the heir of Anna Politkovskayawas brutally attacked in Chechnyatogether with the lawyer Alexander Nemov. To write about what happened to the two is The Moscow Times which cites complaints of Memorial e Crew Against Torture (Cat). Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the assault “very serious” and “requiring forceful responses” and reported that Putin he was “informed” about it.

The two had arrived at Grozny to follow the trial against Zarema Musaevamother of human rights activists in Chechnya and wife of a federal judge arrested in 2022. The woman is defended by Nemov. Several men with their faces covered, he writes Novaya Gazetathey hit with clubs e kicks – even in the face – the journalist and the lawyer, have removed the mobile phones and destroyed equipment and documents. Milashina has suffered a head injury, broken fingers on one hand and often loses consciousness, Nemov he has been stabbed in the leg and is struggling to speak and move. Sergei Babinets of the Cat posted a photo of the reporter with the mani bandaged and the dirty head of “zeljonka,” he writes Republic, “a green-colored antiseptic often used against opponents to ‘brand’ them”. To the reporter – that already in 2020 she had been the victim of an assault a Grozny with his lawyer – his hair was shaved off. “Tied handson my knees, gun to the head.. A classic kidnapping, as it was once done. They hadn’t seen each other for a long time. They immobilized the taxi driver and they threw him out of the car, got into the car, bent the testathey tied me up manithey put me in knee, they put the gun to my head. They did everything nervously and so they couldn’t tie my hands,” she said Milashina in the hospital. Milashina e Nemov they wanted to be questioned in the hospital by a police officer, but were unable to do so.

The condemnation of the EU – “The outrageous attack against journalist Yelena Milashina and lawyer Alexander Nemov in Grozny, Chechnya” is “only the latest episode in a series of human rights violations and acts of intimidation against civil society across Russia ”, he wrote in a note Peter Stanospokesperson for the EU High Representative, Joseph Borrell. “The EU expects the Russian authorities to put an end to these attacks and ensure that journalists and human rights defenders can work in a safe environment without fear of reprisals”, indicates the spokesman, highlighting the European will to continue to “support the Russian civil society of independent media and human rights defenders inside and outside Russia”, and denouncing Moscow’s “systematic oppression and contempt for the human rights of its own citizens”. Brussels then urges Moscow to “abide by the Russian constitution and drop the chargesagainst the human rights activist and co-founder of Memorial, Oleg Orlov, “accused of bringing the Russian military into disrepute for its criticism of the war in Ukraine”. The text also reiterates the EU’s call for the “immediate and unconditional release” of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny who “risks a further prison sentence of decades” on the basis of “new trumped-up charges of extremism. The Russian authorities are responsible for his safety and health ”.

The process – Zarema Musaeva was sentenced today to 5 years and 6 months’ imprisonment for defrauding and assaulting a police officer. There Musaeva is wife of Saidi Yangulbaeva former judge of the Supreme Court of Chechnya. His children are Abubakar Yangulbaevhuman rights activist, e Ibragim Yangulbaev, who considers himself a co-founder of the opposition movement Adat. They both left Chechnya after her mother, according to activists, was kidnapped by Chechen security forces a Nizhny Novgorodin Russia, and had been taken to Chechnya.