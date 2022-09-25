RT: Putin signs decree exempting student mobilization

According to the report, according to the presidential decree published on the Kremlin website, in Russian state educational institutions and scientific research institutions, students who study in a specific form according to the state-certified secondary vocational education syllabus and higher education syllabus can postpone their enlistment, and the The decree also applies to students who “first” receive education at the corresponding level at state-recognized educational institutions and research institutions.

The Kremlin website released a message on the 24th that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on “delayed drafting during mobilization”

The presidential decree said, “This decree will come into force from the date of its signature and apply to legal relations arising from September 21, 2022.” RT said that September 21 here refers to the Russian side’s announcement of partial mobilization date.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the partial mobilization in Russia on the 21st. Putin said in a televised speech to all Russian citizens that the decision to make partial mobilizations is entirely in line with the threats Russia is currently facing. “In order to defend the country, maintain sovereignty and territorial integrity, and ensure the safety of the Russian people and the people of Russian-controlled areas,” it is necessary to support the proposals of the Russian Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Russian Army on partial mobilization. He said that some of the mobilization is only for reservists, first of all those who have served in the Russian armed forces and have certain military expertise or specialties, who will receive additional military training before being drafted. Putin also emphasized that the main goal of Russia’s special military operation is still to control the entire territory of Donbass, which will not change.

In addition, RT also mentioned that Putin also signed a series of and partial mobilizations on the 24th, including up to 10 years in prison for those who voluntarily surrender, deserters, and those who do not respond to conscription orders, as well as simplifying naturalization procedures for foreigners serving in the Russian army. relevant laws.