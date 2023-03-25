Wednesday the three-day visit of the Chinese president ended in Russiafollowing which Xi Jinping e Vladimir Putin they signed a dozen non-binding memorandums of intent and approved a Chinese peace plan in Ukraine, which, however, offers nothing specific. It seems that the meeting of Xi con Putin had little real (at least public) results, while it caused a wide resonance in Russian society and had great symbolic significance.

State media have closely followed every move of the Chinese president on Russian soil trying to outdo each other in ensuring how much this “visit of the year which is the most dangerous for the West” is important. Journalists and pro-government experts unanimously said that the friendship between the two Villages is “stronger than ever” defining the coalition between Chinese e Russia a “blood union”. Each time it was emphasized that the United States they are dissatisfied with visit while “the Europeans they were overcome with amazement and hysteria.” At the same time, the propaganda thesis about the “older brother”, who came “to openly take the side of Russia“, has real foundations.

Even if the visit of Xi was discussed even before the start of the war, it happened that the Chinese leader came to Mosca a few days after that International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putinthus demonstrating that the Chinese he will not turn his back on Russia despite the West’s desire to isolate it. For the Russia, this symbolism was the main outcome of the meeting. Besides confirming that Beijing he hasn’t given up Mosca, Putin managed to send an important message to both external and internal audiences, namely to approach the Chinese leader’s “aura of legitimacy”, in the words of the sinologist Aleksey Chigadaev. Now that the Russian president has remained in the company of other rather controversial heads of state, such as the self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenkoits reputation is enhanced by public contact with the recognized world leader.

However, the essence of the relationship between the two President apparently, no one has missed it: today the Russia needs the Chinese much more than the Chinese need the Russia. This goes for any industry, from sale Of natural resources to technological exchange and military support. The war with Ukraine already contributes to the “soft colonization” of the country by its neighbor, and the statement of Putin as a war criminal he only strengthened the dependent position of the Russia. The Chinese could take advantage of the weakening of Mosca to further strengthen this dependency, while not providing significant help and making no specific promises.

According to the Russian political scientist Vladimir Pastukhova senior fellow at University College London, the political decision that henceforth Russia “will survive as partner minor of China (as well as India and Turkey)” was taken right in the Kremlin. But while propagandists and pro-government “patriots” try to demonstrate that the meeting between Xi Jinping e Vladimir Putin “it is equally necessary for both”, from the extreme left as well as the extreme right, one feels dissatisfaction with the fact that the Russia is becoming a vassal of China.

From the liberal opposition, they ironize that “the emperor has come with an inspection of his northern province” and that the propagandists “they are not licking the shoes of the new Chinese masters enough”. The TV channel Dozhd in his service he calls Putin “Comrade Xi’s subject”, while the journalists of Medusa they note a “vibrant feeling of paternalism” that permeates all communications between the Chinese president and the Russian authorities. Experts recall the meeting, even the ceremonial one, which took place 73 years ago between Joseph Stalin e Mao Zedong a Mosca. That time it was Stalin to talk with Mao (for whom the meeting was rather humiliating) from the position of “big brother”. Today Xi he seemed to have come to “return the slap” from “big brother”, e Putin had no choice but to publicly fix the status of Russia as China‘s “junior partner”.

But the most colorful and frequently used historical parallel was the famous jarlyk (edicts) that the princes in Old Russia received from conquerors the secretary to rule over a territory. In the XIII-XV centuries, during the Mongol-Tatar yoke, whoever wanted to reign in one part or another of the Russia had to go from Khan dell’Golden Order and obtain written permission from him. So, the political scientist Ivan Preobrazhensky in an article for German wave directly states that “Xi Jinping gave to Putin a jarlyk to rule” — and unexpectedly there are those who agree with him on the opposite side of the political spectrum. The pro-government publicist Dmitry Olshansky writes: thank goodness, “now it’s more beneficial for us to have a khan in the Horde whom the Pope and the knights hung around his neck”, referring to the imposed ideology from the West. Following this unexpected logic, some turbo patriots they even come to the thesis that “the Russia in the 21st century should be a vassal of the Chinese“, just don’t of America. Since, they accept, “tired” and “surrounded by enemies” Russia can no longer “be a fully independent state, a great empire”, it is necessary to rely on someone and make friends against others.

Also Pastukhov agrees with the original thesis: “The Russia as a sovereign state it can exist only by maneuvering between West e East. Having started this war, Putin he upset the geopolitical balance and therefore left the Russia practically defenseless against the soft expansion of the Chinese calculated for decades”. However, for supporters of the authorities, this position seems inconsistent, because they have gone on to explain how it would be convenient for the Russia become a satellite of the Chinese, directly from the promises of the great “Russian world”. The reason is that the Chinesefollowing its policy of non-interference in the internal affairs of its business partners, it will not be interested in influencing Russian ideology and its established system of power; you will not criticize corruption and human rights violations or try to introduce “pernicious” Western values ​​such as feminism and LGBT.

The addiction to Chinese therefore it does not create major problems. “There Chinese, unlike theAmericaclaims ours resourcesbut not our identity,” he writes Olshansky. The orthodox nationalist and RT columnist echoes him Yegor Kholmogorov: “If aliens invaded us and were ready to wipe out the Usa and the Nato, then I would gladly ship them a million cartloads of oil, or whatever they need, free of charge.” Examining those arguments, the opposition political scientist Abbas Galyamov notes that “a true Russian patriot will always find someone to put himself under.”

Meanwhile, it was revealed this week that the Central Bank of Russia he wants to teach his own employees the Chinese language and also that the Russia will begin to settle scores with AsiaAfrica e America Latina in yuan. The growth of yuan in foreign trade could already in 2023 bring the share of this currency in the National Wealth Fund of the Russian Federation up to 60%. In connection with all this, for many a legitimate question arises: namely whether the Chinese can become for the Russia a Big Brother, like the Russia it has become for the Belarus. La politologia Ekaterina Shulman believes that is unlikely: if the Russian regime starts to fall, hardly the Chinese she will be interested in helping him in the way Putin strove to keep the Belarusian president in power in 2020. Lukashenko he was helped because there was a feeling that any regime that came to replace him would no longer need the Russia.

“For the ChineseI don’t think this logic can work. Why would they do that, if they will be no worse in agreement with the next regime, which will be established in this territory?” He says Shulman. “True, if the current regime holds out for another 10-15 years and during this time becomes completely a Chinese vassal, like the North Koreathen yes, any overthrow of this regime will be considered as damage to the Chinese property“. As he fears Igor Strelkovthe former Minister of Defense of the Donetsk People’s Republic and longtime critic of the regime, with such a development of events, the Russian authorities “will definitely give a damn about any thought processes and will simply and stupidly carry out the orders of the «Beijing Regional Committee»”.

It’s not the first time they’ve met parallels with the communist past, and, to tell the truth, they suggest themselves. Thus, following the protocol, before visiting a Mosca Xi Jinping e Putin they exchanged articles on bilateral relations. The article by Xi with his photograph and the title «To continue with insistence towards new perspectives of friendshipcooperation and joint development of Chinese e Russia» appeared on the front page of the Rossiyskaya Gazeta, an official government newspaper. The article by Vladimir Putinalso written in the best tradition of Soviet rhetoric («Russia and China: a partnership that looks to the future»), was published by the newspaper of the Communist Party of China Renmin Ribao on the third page without photos. But an even more striking return to the Soviet past was the transmission, on the occasion of the visit of the Chinese leader, of the aphorisms of Xi Jinping on the Federal TV channel Russia 24. Just like the quotes from Great Helmsman Mao, which were widely circulated in the USSR in the 1950s, the Russians were presented with the stinging statements of Xi as, for example, “Ideals and unshakable convictions arise from a solid ideological doctrine”. As far as we know, none of the Chinese channels have aired the philosophical quotes of Putin.