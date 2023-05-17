Russian media: Russia freezes the accounts of the Finnish mission in Russia to counter the confiscation of Russian assets by the EU_Asset_Value_Euro

Original title: Russian media: Russia freezes the accounts of the Finnish mission in Russia to counter the confiscation of Russian assets by the EU

Finnish border police enforce the law on the Finnish-Russian border (data map)

Overseas Network, May 17thAccording to a report by today’s Russian International News Agency on the 17th, Russia has frozen the bank accounts of Finland’s diplomatic missions in Russia to counter Finland’s earlier confiscation of Russia’s property within the EU.

The report quoted the “Helsinki Daily” on the 17th as saying that Finnish diplomats confirmed that the bank accounts of the Finnish embassy in Moscow and the consulate general in St. Petersburg “have been frozen and cannot be used.” The Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs feels that “the situation is serious and is investigating the matter” and has also contacted the Russian government on the matter.

Since 2022, a large amount of property belonging to Russian businessmen and Russian state assets worth billions of euros have been frozen in the European Union. Finland froze Russian assets worth 187 million euros (about 1.42 billion yuan) in January this year, and imposed restrictions on Russian-owned properties in Helsinki last month.

In response to the sanctions imposed by Western countries, Russia signed a decree in late April stipulating that,In the event that other countries confiscate Russian properties in its territory, or other countries pose a threat to Russia’s security, Russia will have the right to temporarily take over other countries’ assets in Russia. (Hou Xingchuan from Overseas Network)

