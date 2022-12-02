Home World Russian media: Snowden takes oath to become a Russian citizen
World

Russian media: Snowden takes oath to become a Russian citizen

by admin
Russian media: Snowden takes oath to become a Russian citizen

See also  Merkel Heusgen's adviser: "From Biden an insult to NATO with the Aukus pact"

See also  US-Russia, from Yalta to Gorbachev's fireplace: the history of the summits

You may also like

The embargo on Russian oil is a tsunami,...

Iran, volleyball coach sentenced to death for protests

A Russian MiG-31 fighter plane crashed-Shangbao Indonesia

EU agreement on ceiling of 60 dollars for...

Xi Jinping: let’s ease the anti-Covid restrictions. The...

The Fed’s preferred inflation indicator continues to fall...

Delila Procopio free: she had been arrested in...

Susanna Schlein who is Elly’s sister: her diplomatic...

Green Book actor Frank Vallelonga Jr dies

Istanbul, released the Italian Procopio – la Repubblica

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy